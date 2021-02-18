UrduPoint.com
Shanghai To Downgrade Last Middle-risk Area For COVID-19

Thu 18th February 2021

SHANGHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Shanghai will downgrade the last middle-risk area to low-risk for COVID-19 on Friday as a local resurgence of the disease has been brought under control, local authorities said Thursday.

With the downgrade, the entire city of Shanghai will become low-risk for the epidemic, according to the municipal COVID-19 prevention and control leading group.

The city will continue to implement regular prevention and control measures, the group said.Since Jan. 21, Shanghai has seen 22 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, according to the municipal center for disease control and prevention.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

