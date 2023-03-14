UrduPoint.com

Shanghai To Hold Global Exhibition CEO Summit In June

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2023 | 03:20 PM

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) --:The Global Exhibition CEO Shanghai Summit will be held in the city from June 19 to 21 after a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

More than 250 domestic and overseas senior executives of exhibition groups and institutions and heads of industry associations will attend the event, according to the Shanghai Convention and Exhibition Industries Association (SCEIA).

The summit will be an important sign of a full recovery of China's convention and exhibition industry and its return to the center of the global exhibition market, bringing new opportunities to the global convention and exhibition industry, said Chen Xianjin, an official from the SCEIA.

"Invited CEOs are very excited and they hope to make the trip as soon as possible," Chen told Xinhua. He went on to add that over the past decade, China has been the fastest-growing exhibition market and almost all internationally renowned exhibition enterprises have set up subsidiaries in Chinese cities such as Shanghai.

