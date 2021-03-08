UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai To Recruit 3,000 University Volunteers For 2021 China Flower Expo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

Shanghai to recruit 3,000 university volunteers for 2021 China Flower Expo

SHANGHAI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Shanghai will recruit 3,000 university students as volunteers for the upcoming 2021 China Flower Expo, local authorities have said.

Recruitment has begun at 19 universities in Shanghai. The volunteers will offer services during the expo such as guiding visitors around the venue and offering COVID-19 prevention and control information.

The expo organizers said that an international-standard volunteer service system will be established to prepare a wonderful event for all guests.

The China Flower Expo is one of the world's most important flower events and is held every four years. The 2021 China Flower Expo, the 10th such event, will take place from May 21 to July 2 in Shanghai's Chongming District. Preparation for the expo is now in its final stage.

In February, Shanghai released the event's volunteer logo, an egret flying in front of a flower, an homage to Chongming's abundant natural resources and the energy of the young volunteers.

Related Topics

World China Young Shanghai February May July Event All From

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $67.05 a barrel F ..

11 minutes ago

Who was the first person who contracted COVID-19 d ..

27 minutes ago

Libya parliament to vote on interim PM's new cabin ..

22 minutes ago

Williams, Gorman lead support for Markle over roya ..

22 minutes ago

PFA seals food point, fine imposed on others

23 minutes ago

Chinese mainland reports no new locally transmitte ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.