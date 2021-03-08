Shanghai to recruit 3,000 university volunteers for 2021 China Flower Expo

(@FahadShabbir)

SHANGHAI, Mar 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Shanghai will recruit 3,000 university students as volunteers for the upcoming 2021 China Flower Expo, local authorities have said.

Recruitment has begun at 19 universities in Shanghai. The volunteers will offer services during the expo such as guiding visitors around the venue and offering COVID-19 prevention and control information.

The expo organizers said that an international-standard volunteer service system will be established to prepare a wonderful event for all guests.

The China Flower Expo is one of the world's most important flower events and is held every four years. The 2021 China Flower Expo, the 10th such event, will take place from May 21 to July 2 in Shanghai's Chongming District. Preparation for the expo is now in its final stage.

In February, Shanghai released the event's volunteer logo, an egret flying in front of a flower, an homage to Chongming's abundant natural resources and the energy of the young volunteers.