UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai To Reopen Century Old Astronomical Telescope After Overhaul

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

Shanghai to reopen century old astronomical telescope after overhaul

BEIJING, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :China's earliest large astronomical telescope will reopen to scan the universe after an observatory overhaul starting next month in Shanghai.

The Shanghai Astronomical Museum announced a major overhaul of its 120-year-old Sheshan Observatory, which is scheduled to begin in late March this year. One of the highlights is the restoration of a binocular telescope with 40-cm refracting lenses.

Built in 1900, it is China's earliest astronomical telescope and remains one of the country's largest refracting telescopes.

According to the museum, the telescope will restore its observing capability after the overhaul, and space lovers will have the opportunity to look at the vast sky with this century-old piece of equipment.

The observatory, located on the hillside of Mount She, is China's first modern observatory with a planetarium dome and a large astronomical telescope. Experts will also digitalize precious astronomical data preserved by the observatory, said the museum. The last observatory overhaul took place in 2013.

Related Topics

China Shanghai March Love

Recent Stories

Pakistan captains who won debut Test series

3 minutes ago

Shortage of Flour: Chakki owners fleecing people i ..

11 minutes ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

11 minutes ago

Saifullah brothers meet Wapda chairman

11 minutes ago

3 killed, 6 injured as bus overturns

11 minutes ago

UAE announces 2,798 new COVID-19 cases, 3,933 reco ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.