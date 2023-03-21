SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) --:Shanghai's foreign trade hit a record high of 681.56 billion Yuan (about 99.12 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first two months of this year, with a slight year-on-year increase of 0.7 percent, data from Shanghai Customs showed Tuesday.

In the period, the metropolis in eastern China saw imports rise 4.

7 percent year on year to 415.99 billion yuan, while its exports fell 4.9 percent year on year to 265.57 billion yuan, said the customs authority.

Private enterprises in Shanghai posted strong performance as their foreign trade reached around 208.48 billion yuan in the two months, up 13.1 percent year on year, accounting for 30.6 percent of the metropolis's total trade value.

From January to February, Shanghai