UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Shanghai's Recent COVID-19 Outbreak Under Control: Mayor

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Shanghai's recent COVID-19 outbreak under control: mayor

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :The recent COVID-19 epidemic in Shanghai has been brought under control thanks to the orderly, precise and effective control measures, the city's mayor Gong Zheng said.

Gong said at a press conference that all the 16 newly-reported locally transmitted COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 20 and Wednesday were discovered through screening and the response to controlling the epidemic was immediate.

"After the discovery of new cases, we immediately activated the emergency response mechanism and quickly identified the cases and epidemic sites," he said.

Instead of mass nucleic acid testing, Shanghai focused on those the COVID-19 patients had come in close contact with. So far, more than 41,000 people have been tested.

In the fight against the epidemic, some of the government's control measures and actions have shown the city's warmth, humanity and efficiency.

On Jan. 21, a community in Shanghai was listed as a medium-risk area. Residents were transferred to hotels for quarantine and pets were allowed to go with them.

"Thanks to Shanghai for treating pets like family members," netizens commented on social media.

.

Related Topics

Social Media Shanghai Family All Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of mother ..

6 minutes ago

KPT approaches Sindh police to include insertion o ..

24 minutes ago

Pfizer-BioNTech say Covid vaccine works against UK ..

24 minutes ago

NGO Says France's Military Equipment Used by Leban ..

24 minutes ago

HEC allows universities online exams across the co ..

31 minutes ago

Human Rights Watchdog Decries Escalation of Crackd ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.