Shanghai's Trade With Italy Hits 14 Bln USD

Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2022 | 02:00 PM

SHANGHAI, Dec. 22 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2022 ) --:Imports and exports between Shanghai and Italy saw a 3.2 percent year-on-year increase to reach 99.31 billion Yuan (about 14.25 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 11 months this year, data from Shanghai customs showed.

This makes Italy surpass France and become Shanghai's second-largest trading partner in the European Union (EU).

At present, Germany continues to be Shanghai's largest trading partner among other EU countries.

From January to November, the foreign trade volume between Shanghai and Germany exceeded 232 billion yuan, accounting for about one-third of the city's total imports and exports to the EU, said Shanghai customs.

During the same period, Shanghai's foreign trade value with France reached 90.15 billion yuan, down 8.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, the EU's total foreign trade with Shanghai exceeded 756.8 billion yuan, up 4 percent compared with the same period of the previous year.

