Shankule Leads Ethiopian 1-2 In World Women's Marathon

Umer Jamshaid Published August 26, 2023 | 01:50 PM

Budapest, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Amane Beriso Shankule led an Ethiopian 1-2 as she won the women's marathon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Saturday.

Shankule, whose victory at last year's Valencia marathon put her third on the world all-time list, timed 2hr 24min 23sec on the streets of the Hungarian capital.

Defending champion Gotytom Gebreslase claimed silver, 11sec behind, with Morocco's Fatima Ezzahra Gardadi taking bronze (2:25.17) in scorching conditions.

Israel's Lonah Chemtai Salpeter finished fourth, just ahead of a third Ethiopian, Yalemzerf Yehualaw.

"We knew if we worked together we could get a better result, and we worked well as a team today," Shankule said of the Ethiopian quartet's race strategy.

With 10km to run, a lead pack consisting of Kenyan Rosemary Wanjiru, Salpeter and the four Ethiopians, Tsehay Gemechu, Gebreslase, Yehualaw and Shankule broke clear.

Gemechu then fell off the pace allowing her three Ethiopian teammates to go clear, with Wanjiru and Salpeter dropping 10 seconds as the east Africans surged.

The Ethiopian trio's lead doubled over the next 2km to the 36km mark.

Turning the screw, Shankule was the front runner with 5km to go, building up a small lead on Yehalaw and Gebreslase.

A fast-charging Gardadi moved into third as the final 2km loomed and Yehalaw tired.

But there was no such fatigue shown by Shankule, this year's Boston Marathon runner-up looking strong through to the line.

"We got the lead group down to six and then we pushed away with four of us. That was our plan because there was such a strong field," Shankule explained.

"After we got rid of the rest, then it was a battle with my tough teammates. Gebreslase is a strong athlete and she wanted to defend her title. But all our team are strong.

"We wanted to win all three medals, of course, but that didn't go to plan in the end. We took gold and silver and we are happy with that. We expected the conditions to be tough and we prepared well for it."

