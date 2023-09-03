Open Menu

Shanxi Extracts 6.27 Bln Cubic Meters Coalbed Methane In Jan.-July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Shanxi extracts 6.27 bln cubic meters coalbed methane in Jan.-July

TAIYUAN, Sept. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) --:China's coal-rich province of Shanxi extracted 6.27 billion cubic meters of coalbed methane in the first seven months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 13.5 percent, accounting for about 82.1 percent of the country's total, according to the provincial statistics bureau.? Utilizing coalbed methane, a byproduct of coal, can help reduce risks in mining, cut greenhouse gas emissions, and ease gas shortages.? Shanxi is one of several Chinese regions with abundant coalbed methane resources.

It has an estimated reserve of 8.31 trillion cubic meters of coalbed methane located up to 2,000 meters below ground.?By the end of 2020, Shanxi's accumulated proven coalbed methane reserves had reached nearly 660.13 billion cubic meters, accounting for 90.94 percent of the country's total.?The province has tried the model of gas management in coal mines, characterized by "gas mining before coal mining and integrated mining of gas and coal," providing a new model of safe production in coal mines with high gas concentrations in China.

Related Topics

China Gas 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food ..

UAE humanitarian team continues to distribute food parcels in Chadian villages o ..

29 minutes ago
 Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he comp ..

Sultan AlNeyadi sets historic milestone as he completes longest space mission in ..

29 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, ..

Asia Cup 2023 Match 04 Bangladesh Vs. Afghanistan, Live Score, History, Who Will ..

39 minutes ago
 Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agri ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation publishes ..

2 hours ago
 Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation ..

Arab Youth Center concludes second ‘Negotiation Skills Bootcamp’

2 hours ago
 COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unit ..

COP28 provides a fresh opportunity to further unite global efforts to reduce car ..

2 hours ago
MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for ..

MoIAT, Ajman CSR organize a workshop on COP 28 for the private sector

2 hours ago
 DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substa ..

DEWA commissioned 7 new 132 kV transmission substations in the first half of 202 ..

3 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Al ..

Abdullah bin Zayed and Deputy Prime Minister of Albania discuss prospects for bi ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2023

7 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

Hamdan bin Zayed visits ADIHEX 2023

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous