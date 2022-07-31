UrduPoint.com

Shanxi Launches First Int'l Freight Train Via China-Laos Railway

Muhammad Irfan Published July 31, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Shanxi launches first int'l freight train via China-Laos Railway

TAIYUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :North China's Shanxi Province launched its first international freight train that runs via the China-Laos Railway on Saturday, according to local railway authorities.

The freight train, loaded with cargo containers including ceramics, paints and fertilizers, departed from central Shanxi for the Lao capital Vientiane.

The cross-border train is expected to arrive in Laos in seven days, according to China Railway Taiyuan Group Co., Ltd.

The China-Laos Railway, which kicked off operations on Dec. 3, 2021, stretches over 1,000 km, linking Kunming, the capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, with Vientiane.

The newly-launched international freight train in Shanxi is expected to upgrade and expand the logistics links between inland areas in north China and ASEAN countries, as well as play a positive role in deepening economic and trade exchanges and accelerating international logistics.

