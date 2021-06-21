UrduPoint.com
Shapovalov Heads Towards ATP Top Ten

Faizan Hashmi 33 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 05:30 PM

Shapovalov heads towards ATP top ten

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :There were no changes to the leading positions in the latest ATP rankings published Monday but Canada's Denis Shapovalov has the top ten in his sights after his run to the Queen's Club semis.

Heading for Wimbledon that starts next Monday, world number one Novak Djokovic will look to consolidate his pole position in the absence of rival Rafael Nadal but Russian world number two Daniil Medvedev will be out to trim the gap as Djokovic bids for his 20th Slam crown.

Shapovalov rose two places to 12th while Australian Alex de Minaur is into the top 20 after his run to the last four at Queen's hoisted him up four places.

Queen's winner Italian Matteo Berrettini consolidated ninth spot on the heels of Roger Federer after his weekend success over South African-born Briton Cam Norrie, who moved up to 34th.

1. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 12113 pts 2. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 10053 3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 8630 4. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 7980 5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 7425 6. Alexander Zverev (GER) 7305 7. Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6120 8. Roger Federer (SUI) 4815 9. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 4468tennis 10. Roberto Bautista (ESP) 3125 11. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 3060 12. Denis Shapovalov (CAN) 2915 (+2) 13. Pablo Carreno (ESP) 2905 (-1) 14. Casper Ruud (NOR) 2690 (+1) 15. David Goffin (BEL) 2680 (-2) 16. Gaël Monfils (FRA) 2568 17. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 2533 18. Alex De Minaur (AUS) 2485 (+4)19. Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 2468 (+2)20. Christian Garín (CHI) 2440 (-1)

