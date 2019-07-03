Sharapova Quits In Wimbledon In First Round
Muhammad Irfan 5 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 12:10 AM
London, July 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Former champion Maria Sharapova was knocked out of Wimbledon in the first round on Tuesday, raising more questions about her future in the sport.
The 2004 champion retired with a right arm injury in the final set of her tie with Frenchwoman Pauline Parmentier who claimed a 4-6, 7-6 (7/), 5-0 win.
Sharapova, now ranked at 80 in the world, served for the match in the second set but then needed treatment on her arm.
The 32-year-old had only returned to the tour in Mallorca last month after five months out to recover from shoulder surgery.