Share Of Chinese Cars Rises To 50 Pct In Russia's Far East, Siberia

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Share of Chinese cars rises to 50 pct in Russia's Far East, Siberia

VLADIVOSTOK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) --:The share of new Chinese cars sold by dealers in the Russian regions of Far East and Siberia has surged from 10 percent in January 2022 to 50 percent in March 2023, Russia's state news agency RIA Novosti reported on Monday.

This increase in sales of Chinese cars occurred alongside a significant decline in European car brands, whose market share plummeted from 27 percent to 6 percent.

Meanwhile, Russian car brands managed to increase their share from 18 percent to 25 percent since the start of last year to March 2023.

The percentage of Korean cars sold in the area has also decreased from 25-28 percent to 15 percent. The share of Japanese cars has fallen from 18 percent to 6 percent in western Russia, and from 18 percent to 10 percent in the east.

The number of Chinese-made trucks imported into Russia through the Far Eastern customs has jumped from 340 to 2,759, the Russian news agency said.

