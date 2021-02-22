UrduPoint.com
Shares In Brazil's Petrobras Plunge 17%

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 07:21 PM

Shares in Brazil's Petrobras plunge 17%

Sao Paulo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Shares in Brazilian state oil company Petrobras plunged 17 percent Monday after President Jair Bolsonaro changed the company's chief executive, fueling fears he will try to block further energy price hikes as he eyes re-election.

The company's ordinary and preferential shares both dived by around 17 percent shortly after opening on the Sao Paulo stock exchange, which was pulled down nearly five percent overall.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

