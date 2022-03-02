UrduPoint.com

Shares In Russia's Top Aluminium Producer Plunge

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Shares in Russia's top aluminium producer plunge

Hong Kong, March 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2022 ) :Shares in Russian aluminium giant Rusal plunged 26 percent on Wednesday after the world's largest commodity trader said it would review its business ties in Russia while condemning the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Rusal's Hong Kong-listed shares were down as much as 29 percent in morning trading, the biggest drop since April 2018, when the company was last sanctioned by the United States.

Aluminium is trading near an all-time high as Russia's attack on its European neighbour has threatened to disrupt commodity supply.

Commodities trader Glencore on Tuesday said it would review its stake in Rusal's controlling shareholder, En+ Group International PJSC, citing the conflict's "devastating" human impact.

