Shares In State-run Indian Railways Soar On Mumbai Debut

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 05:50 PM

Shares in state-run Indian Railways soar on Mumbai debut

Mumbai, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2019 ) :Shares in the catering and ticketing arm of state-run Indian Railways more than doubled in value after its debut on Mumbai's Sensex stock exchange Monday, as New Delhi looks to raise funds and kickstart a stuttering economy.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp Ltd (IRCTC), which has a monopoly on online ticket sales, enjoyed a massive initial public offering (IPO) that was oversubscribed nearly 112 times.

Shares opened at 644 rupees ($9.05), peaking at 743.80 rupeesbefore ending at 728.60 rupees -- 127 percent higher than the issue priceof 320 rupees.

