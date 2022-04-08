UrduPoint.com

Sharing Knowledge : AJK Varsity, CISS Sign Agreement On Mutual Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 08, 2022 | 02:20 PM

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) : , Apr 08 (APP):State-run University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Center for International Strategic Studies signed an agreement of mutual cooperation at the Federal metropolis late Thursday, AJK President office said.

The AJK President, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, also Chancellor of the varsity, was special guest on this occasion.

Besides bringing professionals from different walks of life together, the think tank would also provide a common platform to thinkers, academicians and researchers to share their expertise on different subjects.

The think tank would encourage aspiring candidates to conduct research on the most pressing world issues such as Kashmir dispute, environmental security, food security, energy security, human security, climate change.

In addition, the research institute would work for creating job opportunities for the educated youth and enhancement of their educational skills.

Establishment of such a state-of-the-art research institute would certainly have a positive impact on the academic activities in AJK and hopefully its voice would be heard globally. It may be noted that the AJK president Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry would be the patron in chief of this think tank.

