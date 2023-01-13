Sharjah hosts meeting of GCC centers of documents, studies

Sharjah, UAE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara) hosted the meeting of the Secretariat General for Centres of Documents and Studies of GCC States in its 35th edition at the headquarters of the Dara, it was reported on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Fahd Abdullah Al-Semari, Secretary-General of the Centers of Documents and Studies of GCC States, welcomed the representatives of the participating entities affiliated to the Secretariat General for Centers of Documents and Studies of GCC States, lauding the constructive cooperation among them to the benefit of their respective countries, peoples and the entire Arab world and underscoring the importance of the role it was playing to protect the GCC and Arab cultural and civilization heritage.

Later, Al-Semari inaugurated the Scientific Publications Exhibition, in which all member centers participate with their various publications, later gifted to the host.

Then, a number of reports were reviewed, including the financial statement and administrative report, the organization's inclusive strategy, the latest developments, Al-Sharja experience in the field and how members could benefit from it.

A study on the economic and social developments in the 20th century was discussed, the GCC unified digital platform reviewed, and the Bahraini National Documents Center joined the department's membership.

Dicussions also covered the preparations for the International Archive Council scheduled to be held in Abu-Dhabi in October 2023.