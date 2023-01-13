UrduPoint.com

Sharjah Hosts Meeting Of GCC Centers Of Documents, Studies

Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Sharjah hosts meeting of GCC centers of documents, studies

Sharjah, UAE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Centre for Gulf Studies (Dara) hosted the meeting of the Secretariat General for Centres of Documents and Studies of GCC States in its 35th edition at the headquarters of the Dara, it was reported on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, Dr. Fahd Abdullah Al-Semari, Secretary-General of the Centers of Documents and Studies of GCC States, welcomed the representatives of the participating entities affiliated to the Secretariat General for Centers of Documents and Studies of GCC States, lauding the constructive cooperation among them to the benefit of their respective countries, peoples and the entire Arab world and underscoring the importance of the role it was playing to protect the GCC and Arab cultural and civilization heritage.

Later, Al-Semari inaugurated the Scientific Publications Exhibition, in which all member centers participate with their various publications, later gifted to the host.

Then, a number of reports were reviewed, including the financial statement and administrative report, the organization's inclusive strategy, the latest developments, Al-Sharja experience in the field and how members could benefit from it.

A study on the economic and social developments in the 20th century was discussed, the GCC unified digital platform reviewed, and the Bahraini National Documents Center joined the department's membership.

Dicussions also covered the preparations for the International Archive Council scheduled to be held in Abu-Dhabi in October 2023.

Related Topics

Century World October All From Arab

Recent Stories

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen t ..

PM says Pakistan committed to further strengthen tie with UAE

1 hour ago
 Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Françai ..

Hoor Al Qasimi heads Sharjah’s Alliance Française board meeting

1 hour ago
 UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keen ..

UAE, Pakistan issue joint statement affirming keenness to strengthen their strat ..

2 hours ago
 BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: ..

BISP amount disbursement being made transparently: Senate informed

3 hours ago
 Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI serie ..

Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first in ODI series final match against NZ

3 hours ago
 Minister for National Food Security dispels impres ..

Minister for National Food Security dispels impression of wheat shortage in coun ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.