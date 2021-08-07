Tokyo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas successfully defended her Olympic 400m crown on Friday, completing a double for the Caribbean nation 24 hours after compatriot Steven Gardiner won the men's title.

The 27-year-old from Nassau surged to the line in 48.36sec, with Maileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic taking silver and Allyson Felix of the United States claiming bronze.