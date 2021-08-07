UrduPoint.com

Shaunae Miller-Uibo Of Bahamas Wins Olympic Women's 400m Gold Rcw/gj

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Sat 07th August 2021 | 01:40 AM

Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahamas wins Olympic women's 400m gold rcw/gj

Tokyo, Aug 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas successfully defended her Olympic 400m crown on Friday, completing a double for the Caribbean nation 24 hours after compatriot Steven Gardiner won the men's title.

The 27-year-old from Nassau surged to the line in 48.36sec, with Maileidy Paulino of the Dominican Republic taking silver and Allyson Felix of the United States claiming bronze.

Related Topics

Nassau Bahamas Dominican Republic United States Silver Olympics Bronze From

Recent Stories

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 ..

Leading Russian Brands Gain Value Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - Brand Finance

1 hour ago
 Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani studen ..

Turkey eases quarantine rules for Pakistani students, work permit holders

1 hour ago
 UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Inci ..

UK Seeks Holding Iran Accountable Over Tanker Incident - Envoy to UN

1 hour ago
 Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure Na ..

Iran Will Not Hesitate to Defend Itself, Secure National Interests - Deputy Envo ..

1 hour ago
 Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for ..

Russian Cabinet Approves Up to $1.97Mln in Aid for Tajikistan

1 hour ago
 PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Ma ..

PSG appear most likely destination for Messi as Man City close door on move

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.