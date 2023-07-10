Open Menu

Shavkat Mirziyoyev Re-elected As Uzbekistan's President

Muhammad Irfan Published July 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

TASHKENT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has secured a landslide victory in the presidential election held on July 9, being re-elected as the President of Uzbekistan with an overwhelming 87.1% of the vote.

The Central Election Commission of Uzbekistan announced the preliminary results, revealing the extent of the president's popular support.

A significant number of voters participated in the election, with 15.6 million citizens, accounting for 79.8% of registered voters, casting their votes.

Among them 87.05% voted in the favour of Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The preliminary results also indicate the performance of the other candidates in the election, with Ulugbek Inoyatov from the People's Democratic Party securing 4.2% of the vote, Robakhon Mahmudova from the "Adolat" Social Democratic Party receiving 4.43%, and Abdushukur Hamzaev from the Eco Party gaining 3.74%.

The overwhelming re-election of President Mirziyoyev reflects the continued confidence placed in his leadership and vision for the country.

