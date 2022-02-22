ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :A book 'An Introduction to European Theater' by Shazia Anwer was published covering the history of European Theatre from the Greek period to the 20th Century that provided a unique discourse on the development of performing arts in different ages of history.

The book titled "An Introduction to European Theater----History of Performing Arts from Greek Period to 20th Century" was composed by the author of the book Shazia Anwer Cheema who was a Prague-based columnist, writer, and foreign affairs expert who used to write for national and international media, said a press release.

"An Introduction to European Theater----History of Performing Arts from Greek Period to 20th Century" covers the journey of visual and performing Arts as well as philosophical movements spreading over 2500 years, she said.

"Art is always a mirror of the time giving the absolute justification for the idea that any art form cannot be understood in a vacuum.

Artistic work is an organic process that comes into existence with the help of certain binary forces such as politics, economics, and social fabrics of that time. First in the shape of an idea then it transforms into philosophy and later it gets executed into artistic forms/genres," Shazia said.

To understand, visual, performing, and literary art, the reader's trajectory must be social, and political history of art and artist. So, any book that is written on visual art, performing art, and literary art is equally a book on history, philosophy, and politics thus must be useful for historians, philosophy students, and students of politics (International Relations, Public Diplomacy, Cultural Diplomacy), she underlined.

Shazia Anwer did her M.Phil. in Cognitive Semiotics from Aarhus University Denmark and is currently registered as a Ph.D. Scholar of Semiotics and Philosophy of Communication at Charles University Prague.