She-zam! Women Show Why Magic Has Been Missing A Trick

Sumaira FH 30 seconds ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 09:50 AM

Los Angeles, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :Sitting behind a card table in the secretive Magic Castle, Kayla Drescher widens her eyes and nods exasperatedly when asked about being called a "female magician." "Yes, I am very, very sick of being asked what it's like to be a woman in this industry," she says.

"'Female magician' feels like I'm being placed in a subcategory of magic... I'm being placed in a metaphorical box, not just an illusion." But while the label is "exhausting" and "annoying" for Drescher, "we still have such a small percentage of women in this industry -- I think it does still need to be talked about." The stereotype of a magician in a top hat sawing his glamorous, sequinned female assistant in half endures among the wider public, who can rarely name performers beyond Harry Houdini, David Copperfield and David Blaine.

While the outfits have changed, still just seven percent of magicians operating today are female -- roughly the same proportion as the membership of the elite "academy of Magical Arts" that calls the Magic Castle home.

Drescher is one of two billed female headliners on the night of AFP's visit to the cavernous members-only institution on a hill above Hollywood which is devoted to the art of illusion.

As the reaction of a spellbound audience to Drescher's baffling card tricks and subtle sleights of hand later in the evening will show, women may be a minority in magic but are no less of a draw.

Drescher, 31, has been performing since she was seven, and has long found that audiences -- like the aficionados and rowdy wine-drinking Halloween parties filling the "Close Up Gallery" -- tend not to care about a performer's gender.

Instead, it is the "shocking old-fashioned" mindset of magicians that is keeping the number of women in her trade low -- and that is something she feels is important to keep "yelling about." Drescher has long dealt with male magicians excluding her, assuming she is someone's girlfriend, or even one time requesting she "do magic by a poolside in a bikini" in Las Vegas.

"Magic is very much written by men and for men, so suits, large trouser pockets, big hands, all these different elements, very masculine-style stuff," said Drescher, who hosts the "She-zam" podcast.

"You have to get through, jump over, a lot of hurdles in order to be respected in the community for being a magician and not just a woman. And that's always annoying."

