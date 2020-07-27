UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheepish St Bernard Dog Rescued From English Mountain

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Sheepish St Bernard dog rescued from English mountain

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Sixteen rescuers were called out to save a St Bernard dog stranded on an English mountain, in an embarrassing episode for the member of a breed more famed for rescuing stricken humans from the icy dangers of the high Alps.

The pooch named Daisy collapsed while descending from the summit of Scafell Pike in northwest England with her owners, Wasdale Mountain Rescue team according to a statement on their website Sunday.

After showing signs of pain in her legs, she sat down and refused to get up, it said, and with nightfall fast approaching, local police called in the rescuers for help.

Upon reaching the stricken pooch, the team "carefully introduced themselves to Daisy... and with the help of a treat or two members were able to assess her condition and administer analgesia for the pain." Manoeuvering the 55-kilogramme (120-pound) pooch onto a stretcher in order to carry her off the hill required "plenty" of treats, they added.

"From there on, apart from the odd little adjustment, the evacuation was found to be not that much different to a normal adult evacuation." Video from the five-hour evacuation showed the team fording a river and hauling the stretcher over a fence.

After the team reached the bottom of the hill, a relieved Daisy got back on her feet and even managed a slight, sheepish wag of her tail.

"She apparently feels a bit guilty and slightly embarrassed about letting down the image of her cousins bouncing across the Alpine snows," the rescuers said.

First bred as pathfinders and rescue dogs by monks living in the St. Bernard Pass between Switzerland and Italy, St Bernard dogs have been credited with rescuing hundreds of people over the centuries.

Related Topics

Police Alpine Italy Switzerland Sunday National University From

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 27 July 2020

40 minutes ago

Pak army shots down Indian spy quadcopter in Pandu ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE Government extends gratitude to media outlets ..

11 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed directs more support for financi ..

12 hours ago

1,968 new COVID-19 cases, 30 deaths reported in Sa ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.