UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sheffield Wednesday Hit Back At EFL Over Stadium Sale Charges

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

Sheffield Wednesday hit back at EFL over stadium sale charges

London, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2019 ) :Sheffield Wednesday have threatened to take legal action against the English Football League (EFL) after the governing body charged the Owls with misconduct over the sale of their Hillsborough stadium to owner Dejphon Chansiri.

The sale helped Wednesday stay within the EFL profit and sustainability regulations that dictate Championship teams are permitted to lose a maximum of £39 million ($51 million) over three years.

Wednesday sold Hillsborough for £60 million (70.9 million Euros)to a company owned by Chansiri, which helped them record a pre-tax profit of £2.5m for 2017-18.

Had the club not sold their ground they would have posted a pre-tax loss of £35.4m for the financial year covering the 2017-18 campaign.

After losing over £30 million in the two previous seasons, Wednesday would have been well in excess of the permitted spending threshold.

"The club has reserved all of its rights against the EFL and will take all such actions as are necessary to protect its rights and integrity, and those of its current and former officers, including in relation to inaccurate reporting," Wednesday said in a statement.

"The club maintains that it consulted with the relevant executive officers of the EFL in connection with the stadium transaction and that it acted in good faith.

"The club has in its possession numerous emails, letters and other documents in which the EFL gave authorisation to the transaction, and on which authorisation the club understood it could rely.

"That authorisation gave rise in law to a legitimate expectation that the transaction would be accepted by the EFL, which is binding on the EFL." The sale of stadiums to owners by clubs in the Championship to avoid breaking the profit and sustainability rules has become a controversial topic.

Middlesbrough have reportedly threatened to sue the EFL for not clamping down on the manoeuvre, which has been also been used by Derby and Aston Villa in recent seasons.

Last month, the EFL concluded in a statement "there is sufficient evidence to justify issuing charges of misconduct" against Wednesday.

"The charges are in respect of a number of allegations regarding the process of how and when the stadium was sold and the inclusion of the profits in the 2017/18 accounts." If found guilty, Wednesday could face a severe points penalty, derailing their hopes of promotion this season.

They are ninth in the table, just two points off the playoff places.

Birmingham City were deducted nine points last season for breaching profitability and sustainability rules.

Related Topics

Football Threatened Company Sale Derby Sheffield All Million

Recent Stories

Shell wins UK court battle against environmental p ..

10 minutes ago

Tahnoun bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador

51 minutes ago

NH&MA Peshawar-office sealed for delay in paymets

59 minutes ago

UN Calls on Ukraine to Investigate Alleged Unlawfu ..

25 minutes ago

Uzbekistan's New Broadcasting Legislation Shows Pr ..

25 minutes ago

Tehran, Bern to Launch Financial Channel for Human ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.