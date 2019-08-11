UrduPoint.com
Sheffield Wednesday Win Again As Leeds Slip Up In Championship

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 11th August 2019 | 01:00 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2019 ) :Sheffield Wednesday secured back-to-back Championship victories as Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds were forced to settle for a point against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Managerless Wednesday, who won 3-1 at Reading on the opening day, made a flying start against promoted Barnsley thanks to Jacob Murphy's strike in the second minute.

Barnsley enjoyed their fair share of possession at Hillsborough but Murphy was instrumental in the build-up to the Owls' second on the hour mark, with Steven Fletcher applying a neat finish for a 2-0 win.

Newly-promoted Charlton are the only other side to win their first two games after toppling Stoke 3-1 at The Valley.

Tom Ince cancelled out Lyle Taylor's long-range opener for Charlton but Chuks Aneke and Conor Gallagher were both on target for the Londoners in the final 15 minutes.

In the lunch-time kick-off at Elland Road, Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by Nottingham Forest, who clinched their first point under new manager Sabri Lamouchi.

Pablo Hernandez followed up his opening-day goal at Bristol City last week by firing Leeds into a deserved second-half lead.

But the home side, for whom Patrick Bamford struck the woodwork, were made to pay for a string of missed chances when Lewis Grabban scrambled home a scruffy equaliser.

Derby also had to settle for a point in their first home game after being held 0-0 by Swansea.

Fulham bounced back from their opening-day defeat at Barnsley with a 2-0 victory against Blackburn at Craven Cottage, courtesy of goals for Tom Cairney and Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Cardiff also returned to winning ways after last week's loss at Wigan as Isaac Vassell's stoppage-time header clinched a 2-1 win against Luton.

Matt Smith netted a second-half equaliser for Millwall in a 1-1 draw at West Brom and Grant Hall's late header rescued QPR a point in a 1-1 home draw against Huddersfield.

Tommy Rowe salvaged a point for Bristol City in a 1-1 draw at Birmingham with an angled finish seven minutes from full-time, which cancelled out Lukas Jutkiewicz's 64th-minute header.

Hull beat Reading 2-1, Brentford won 1-0 at Middlesbrough and Preston cruised to a 3-0 home win against Wigan.

