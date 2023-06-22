UrduPoint.com

Shehbaz Sharif, IMF MD Discuss Ongoing Programme, Bilateral Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Shehbaz Sharif, IMF MD discuss ongoing programme, bilateral cooperation

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva met Thursday on the sidelines of New Global Financial Pact Summit here and exchanged views on the ongoing programme and cooperation between Pakistan and the IMF.

Recalling their recent telephone conversation on May 27, Shehbaz Sharif apprised Georgieva of Pakistan's economic outlook.

The prime minister outlined the steps taken by the government for economic growth and stability.

He underscored that all prior actions for the 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) had been completed and the Government of Pakistan was fully committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the IMF.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF's EFF would be released as soon as possible.

This would help strengthen Pakistan's ongoing efforts towards economic stabilisation, and bring relief to its people.

The IMF managing director shared her institution's perspective on the ongoing review process. The meeting provided a useful opportunity to take stock of the progress in that context.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman; Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan's Ambassador to France, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Prime Minister Sardar Ayaz Sadiq France Maryam Aurangzeb Progress May All Government

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

12 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

12 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.