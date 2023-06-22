Shehbaz Sharif, IMF MD discuss ongoing programme, bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Managing Director International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva met Thursday on the sidelines of New Global Financial Pact Summit here and exchanged views on the ongoing programme and cooperation between Pakistan and the IMF.

Recalling their recent telephone conversation on May 27, Shehbaz Sharif apprised Georgieva of Pakistan's economic outlook.

The prime minister outlined the steps taken by the government for economic growth and stability.

He underscored that all prior actions for the 9th review under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) had been completed and the Government of Pakistan was fully committed to fulfilling its obligations as agreed with the IMF.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that the funds allocated under the IMF's EFF would be released as soon as possible.

This would help strengthen Pakistan's ongoing efforts towards economic stabilisation, and bring relief to its people.

The IMF managing director shared her institution's perspective on the ongoing review process. The meeting provided a useful opportunity to take stock of the progress in that context.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Sherry Rehman; Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Fatemi and Pakistan's Ambassador to France, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad attended the meeting.