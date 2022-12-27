UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Al-Sudais Briefed On Media Plan For Month Of Ramadan

Published December 27, 2022

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :-- General President for the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and the Prophet's Holy Mosque, Sheikh Dr. Abdurrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, was briefed on the plan of the Communication and Media Affairs Agency at the Presidency for the blessed month of Ramadan, which included launching (10) media initiatives aiming at raising awareness of those who visit the Grand Holy Mosque and highlighting the efforts being exerted by the government of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH Crown Prince in serving the Two Holy Mosques.

Sheikh Dr. Al-Sudais underlined the continued cooperation with various media agencies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and abroad to highlight the various services and initiatives provided by the Presidency to serve pilgrims, Umrah performers, and visitors of the Two Holy Mosques.

