Sheikh Al-Sudais Inaugurates Developmental Decision Making Course

MAKKAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2022 ) :President General of the Grand Mosque and Prophet's Mosque Affairs Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais, inaugurated yesterday the "Developmental Decision Making Course", which, supervised by women empowerment and vision achieving agency.

Sheikh Dr. Al-Sudais stressed that the General Presidency is exerting great efforts to empower the women in decision making that will achieve the goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's vision 2030, which includes upgrading the services provided for the pilgrims, Umrah performers and visitors of the Holy Sites .