Sheikh Al-Sudais inaugurates new cleaning machines in Grand Holy Mosque

Makkah,, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :General President of the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Holy Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais inaugurated on Tuesday 4 new machines to clean the Grand Holy Mosque and its yards and to ensure the continuity of using artificial intelligence mechanisms in the service of the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.

These machines absorb dust from different zones inside the Grand Holy Mosque, sweep carpets, and clean and wash stairs, escalators, and floors.