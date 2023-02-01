UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Al-Sudais Inaugurates New Cleaning Machines In Grand Holy Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Sheikh Al-Sudais inaugurates new cleaning machines in Grand Holy Mosque

Makkah,, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :General President of the Affairs of the Grand Holy Mosque and Prophet's Holy Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Sudais inaugurated on Tuesday 4 new machines to clean the Grand Holy Mosque and its yards and to ensure the continuity of using artificial intelligence mechanisms in the service of the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.

These machines absorb dust from different zones inside the Grand Holy Mosque, sweep carpets, and clean and wash stairs, escalators, and floors.

Related Topics

Mosque From

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

7 minutes ago
 Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander call ..

Peshawar Suicide attack: US Centcom commander calls army chief, expresses condol ..

2 hours ago
 Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidat ..

Abdulla Al Mandous named UAE’s official candidate for WMO Presidency

2 hours ago
 Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

Shaheen shares his struggle tale in cricket career

2 hours ago
 ‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE ..

‘Year of Sustainability’ is culmination of UAE’s pioneering efforts in env ..

2 hours ago
 Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest ..

Police raid Pervaiz Elahi's Gujrat house to arrest Ch Wajahat, his son

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.