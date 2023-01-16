UrduPoint.com

Sheikh Bin Humaid Delivers Lecture On Moderation At Saudi University Alumni Forum Madinah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2023 | 02:40 PM

MADINAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :Member of Council of Senior Scholars and Advisor at the Royal Court Sheikh Dr. Saleh bin Abdullah bin Humaid affirmed that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has pioneering efforts in serving islam and Muslims and taking care of the Holy Qur'an.

This came during a lecture on moderation, delivered by Sheikh bin Humaid, at the Saudi University Alumni from East Asia and Pacific Countries Forum, which was organized by the Islamic University in Jakarta, Indonesia.

