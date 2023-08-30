Sheikh of Al-Azhar receives Saudi permanent representative to Arab League

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Sheikh of Al-Azhar Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, received yesterday in Cairo the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's permanent representative to the Arab League, Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al-Matar.

During the meeting, cordial talks were exchanged, and issues of common interest were reviewed.

Dr. Al-Tayeb expressed his appreciation to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and HRH the Crown Prince, for their continued support for the causes of the Arab and Islamic nations.