SheikhJarrah: from Jerusalem neighbourhood to global hashtag

Jerusalem, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :For decades, Sheikh Jarrah was just another neighbourhood in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, but its story has gone viral online since protests flared against the planned expulsion of Palestinians from houses there.

"We have managed... not just to shed light on settlement in Jerusalem but also on the rights of Palestinians to defend themselves, their right to resist the occupier, and their right to their own narrative," said Muhammad el-Kurd.

The 23-year-old poet and writer, one of those facing the loss of their homes, has worked tirelessly to publicise the issue and in the process gained more than 180,000 Twitter followers and more than half a million on Instagram.

He was speaking to AFP last week, before Israeli police on Sunday entered his family home, issued a summons for his arrest and detained his twin sister Mona el-Kurd, who is a fellow activist with over one million Instagram followers.

"From the beginning of the campaign our discourse has been extremely clear," Muhammad el-Kurd earlier told AFP. "We are talking about colonialism and settlement -- not just about human rights abuses." The protests in Sheikh Jarrah spread early last month to the city's Al-Aqsa mosque compound, sparking a crackdown by Israeli security forces against Palestinians there.

That triggered an 11-day war between the Israel and Palestinian fighters in the Gaza Strip, which in turn sparked protests in many countries in support of the Palestinians.

The hashtags #SheikhJarrah and #SaveSheikhJarrah went viral.

Celebrities from actors Mark Ruffalo and Viola Davis to Manchester City footballer Riyad Mahrez have posted about the neighbourhood on social media.