Shelling forces closure of one reactor at Ukraine plant: operator

Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :One of the six reactors at a Russian-held nuclear plant in southern Ukraine was shut down Thursday as an emergency protection measure after shelling in the area, Ukraine's nuclear agency said.

The shutdown came as a team of UN experts was en route to inspect the plant -- Europe's largest atomic facility -- that is located on the frontline in an area repeatedly hit by shelling.

The plant's proximity to the fighting has stoked global fears of a nuclear disaster.

Energoatom, which operates the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), said the emergency protection system kicked in shortly before 5:00 am (0200 GMT) "due to another (Russian) mortar shelling" and that "operating power unit five was shut down".

In a posting on Telegram, it said the plant's backup power supply for in-house needs "was damaged" in the attack, causing a blackout.

"This is the second time in the last 10 days that the criminal actions of the Russian military have caused the shutdown of the unit and the power plant blackout," it said.