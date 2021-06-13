UrduPoint.com
Shelling Kills 16 In Northern Syria's Afrin: Monitor

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 12:20 AM

Shelling kills 16 in northern Syria's Afrin: monitor

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Shelling of the rebel-held city of Afrin in northern Syria killed at least 16 people Saturday, many of them when a hospital was struck, a war monitor said.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said a doctor, three hospital staff, three women and a child died at Al-Shifaa hospital in the city.

The artillery fire originated from northern Aleppo province where Syrian regime and Kurdish forces are both deployed, the Britain-based group said.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) issued a statement denying any involvement in the shelling.

