UrduPoint.com

Shelling Kills Two In Russian Region Near Ukraine: Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Shelling kills two in Russian region near Ukraine: governor

Moscow, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :Two civilians died on Friday from shelling in Russia's Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, which has witnessed intensified attacks and incursions recently, the regional governor said.

"Shrapnel hit cars passing by. Two women travelling in one of them died on the spot from their wounds," Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

The governor added that Ukrainian forces had fired at a road in the village of Maslova Pristan, in the Shebekino district that has been the most affected by the recent shelling.

"There are two wounded in a second car.

A man with shrapnel wounds to the chest, and a second man with injuries on the lower limbs," Gladkov said.

The two wounded, "in a serious condition", were taken to the hospital.

Ukrainian shelling damaged other settlements in the region but did not cause casualties, according to the statement from the governor.

On Thursday the Russian army said it thwarted a Ukrainian attempt to invade the Belgorod region.

Residents from Shebekino, fleeing the intensified fire, have begun filling up displaced centres in the regional capital, also called Belgorod.

Related Topics

Fire Army Governor Ukraine Russia Road Car Died Man Shebekino Belgorod Women From

Recent Stories

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the ..

OPPO Empowers Collaborative XR Innovation with the Launch of OPPO MR Glass Devel ..

3 minutes ago
 PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allega ..

PTI female supporters dismiss torture, rape allegations in jail

2 hours ago
 All eight countries that have qualified for quarte ..

All eight countries that have qualified for quarter-finals confirmed

2 hours ago
 Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039; ..

Khalifa Fund supports two UAE businesses at &#039;Make it in the Emirates Forum& ..

2 hours ago
 Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad d ..

Eight-year old girl raped, culprit escapes broad daylight in Islamabad

2 hours ago
 Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps dow ..

Another setback to PTI as Pervez Khattak steps down from party position

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.