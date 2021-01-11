Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :One of the two women's World Cup super-G races at Saint-Moritz which were scuppered by heavy snowfall will take place next month in Val di Fassa in Italy, the International Ski Federation said on Monday.

The other super-G race from December's Saint-Moritz leg of the alpine skiing World Cup season has already been rescheduled for Crans-Montana in Switzerland later on this month.

The announcement from the FIS means that Val di Fassa adds another race after already replacing Yanqing, which was supposed to hold a World Cup event in February serving as a dress rehearsal for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Val di Fassa will be held over February 25-28 and will mark the resumption of the World Cup campaign following the World Championships at Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy, which will take place over February 8-21.