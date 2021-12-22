Shenzhen named second Chinese meet for 2022 Diamond League

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Shenzhen will be the second Chinese city to host a meet in the 2022 Diamond League athletics series, staging the event on August 6, days after Shanghai, organisers confirmed on Tuesday.

China now have two meets of the 14 organised across four different continents, a commitment made in 2019 when Chinese multinational conglomerate Wanda Group become the Diamond League title partner.

Athletes will compete for points in 13 series meetings from May to September, with the most successful qualifying for the two-day season finale in Zurich.

The season opens in Doha on May 13, followed by the English city of Birmingham, host of the July 28-August 8 Commonwealth Games, and the American city of Eugene, the venue for the 2022 World Athletics Championships.

The elite series will then head to Rabat on June 5, before returning to Europe for the rest of the month with meetings in Rome, Oslo, Paris and Stockholm.

After the July 15-24 world championships, the Diamond League will return to China for the first time since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic, with the Shanghai meet set for July 30 followed by Shenzhen on August 6.

August will then see the series head to Monaco and Lausanne before the last series meeting in Brussels on September 2, with the final in Zurich on September 7-8.

Diamond League 2022 Calendar May 13 - Doha May 21 - Birmingham/London May 28 - Eugene, United States June 5 - Rabat June 9 - Rome June 16 - Oslo June 18 - Paris June 30 - Stockholm July 30 - Shanghai, China August 6 - Shenzhen, Chinq August 10 - Monaco August 26 - LausanneSeptember 2 - BrusselsSeptember 7/8 - Zurich