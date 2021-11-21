SHENZHEN, Nov. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) --:The southern Chinese city of Shenzhen saw its imports and exports with countries and regions along the Belt and Road (B&R) grow to 606.1 billion Yuan (94.9 billion U.S. Dollars) in the first 10 months of this year, a year-on-year increase of 12.9 percent, according to the Shenzhen Customs.

Its imports and exports with B&R countries in October reached over 59 billion yuan, up 1.7 percent, marking 12 consecutive months of growth.

Data from Shenzhen Customs shows that mechanical and electrical products account for more than 80 percent of Shenzhen's products exported to B&R countries, mainly including electrical equipment, electronic components, LCD panels, computers and other automatic data-processing equipment and components.

In the first 10 months of this year, the China-Europe freight train services departing from Shenzhen launched 104 trains to B&R countries and regions, with 69,000 tonnes of goods worth 2.6 billion yuan loaded.