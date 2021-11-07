UrduPoint.com

Shenzhou-12 Astronauts Complete Quarantine, Initial Recovery

Sun 07th November 2021 | 06:00 PM

BEIJING, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) --:Three Chinese astronauts, the first batch sent into orbit for China's space station construction, have completed their quarantine and initial recovery after returning to Earth. They are still resting and recuperating, said the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Saturday.

The three astronauts, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo, completed their three-month mission and returned to Earth safely on Sept. 17. They started quarantine for a comprehensive medical examination and health assessment.

The China Astronaut Research and Training Center made recovery plans for each astronaut. The three astronauts have re-adapted to the gravity and environment on Earth, restored their body functions as expected, and participated in a series of evaluation tests and experiments, said the CMSA.

