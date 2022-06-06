Shenzhou-14 astronauts enter Tianzhou-4 cargo craft

BEIJING, June 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Shenzhou-14 crew has entered the Tianzhou-4 cargo craft after finishing the environmental tests, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Monday.

After successfully stationing in China's space station core module Tianhe, the Shenzhou-14 crew opened the hatch of the Tianzhou-4 cargo craft and entered it at 12:19 p.m. (Beijing Time), the CMSA said.

The crew will also enter the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft, and carry out cargo transfer and other related work as planned.

The Shenzhou-14 spaceship was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China on Sunday.

The crew entered the core module Tianhe after Shenzhou-14 successfully completed a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the combination of the core module, the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft and the Tianzhou-4 cargo craft.

They will stay in orbit for six months and complete the assembly and construction of the space station.