Shenzhou-14 astronauts enter Wentian lab module

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :On Monday at 10:03 a.m. (Beijing Time), the Shenzhou-14 astronauts opened the hatch door of Wentian, the first lab module of China's space station, and entered the module, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

It was the first time the Chinese astronauts had entered the lab module in orbit.

The Wentian module, launched on Sunday afternoon, docked with the front port of the Tianhe core module at 3:13 a.m. Monday.

The astronauts will conduct in-orbit work such as the attitude control of the combination of the space station, small mechanical arm crawling and the test of the complex of big and small arms.