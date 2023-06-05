Shenzhou-15 astronauts arrive in Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) --:The three astronauts from China's Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship arrived in Beijing by plane on Sunday after their safe return to Earth following a six-month space station mission.

The crew will enter a period of medical quarantine and undergo comprehensive medical examinations and health evaluations, according to the China Manned Space Agency.