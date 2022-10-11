Shielding Ukraine from Russian strikes a challenge: analysts

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :Russia's deadly air strikes on Ukraine's cities this week have triggered calls for more military aid, but analysts warn than no air-defence systems can completely defend Ukrainian territory.

Kyiv says a barrage of Russian strikes across the country on Monday killed at least 19 people, wounded more than 100, and damaged infrastructure.

Missiles including cruise missiles rained down on the country's cities, including in rare strikes on the capital Kyiv, far from the frontlines in the east and south.

Ukraine also accused Russia of using Iranian-made drones launched from neighbouring Belarus and Russia-annexed Crimea.

While Kyiv says its army managed to shoot down more than half of these, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal has called for "more modern weapons to protect the sky and civilians".

"The cries for Western air defences around Ukrainian population centres will become much louder after" Monday's strikes, said Tyler Rogoway, editor of the The War Zone website.

"Cruise missiles are a challenge though -- even for modern Western air defence systems," he added in a Twitter thread, as they are not "an impenetrable shield".

Francois Heisbourg, of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), warned hard choices would have to be made about where best to concentrate defensive weapons.

"What infrastructure and what population centres should be defended, and how efficiently? Defending everything would amount to defending nothing." Nicholas Fiorenza, of the British intelligence analysis firm Janes, said full coverage was unlikely.

The Ukrainian defence ministry said Monday that Russia had Russia fired 83 missiles at Ukraine, of which its air defences shot down 52, among which were 43 cruise missiles.

Following Monday's attacks, the United States said it was preparing shipment of "advanced medium- and long-range air defence capabilities" to Ukraine.

Germany promised delivery "in the coming days" of the first Iris-T missile shield system reportedly able to protect a large city.

Its range spans a height of 20 kilometres (12 miles) and a breadth of 40 kilometres (25 miles).

Berlin's Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said the latest Russian strikes highlighted "the importance of the rapid delivery of air defence systems to Ukraine".

But the contract for the Iris-T systems includes 12 weeks of training Ukrainians to use them, Fiorenza warned.

"I don't see them starting to have an impact before next spring," he said.