UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin In Control After World Cup Giant Slalom First Run

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Shiffrin in control after World Cup giant slalom first run

Méribel, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :American skier Mikaela Shiffrin crushed her rivals in the first run of the giant slalom at Meribel on Sunday, leaving the door open for her to clinch a last-gasp World Cup small globe as the overall winner of the discipline Shiffrin was a massive 1.60sec faster than discipline leader France's Tessa Worley and 2.10 sec faster than Sweden's Sara Hector in Meribel in the French Alps.

The 27-year-old from Colorado has already won the women's overall World Cup title, picking up that honour for the fourth time in her career on Thursday.

Finishing second in the Super-G in Courchevel on Thursday she took an unassailable 236-point lead over her closest rival, Slovakia's Petra Vlhova.

It was a remarkable comeback after a series of disastrous performances at the Beijing Winter Olympics, where she failed to win a medal.

Shiffrin won three straight overall World Cup titles from 2017 to 2019 before the death of her father Jeff in 2020 led to her taking most of that year off.

Related Topics

World France Beijing Lead Slovakia Sweden Women Sunday 2017 2019 2020 Olympics From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th March 2022

11 hours ago
 Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue W ..

Turkey Believes It Should Maintain Open Dialogue With Russia - Erdogan's Spokesm ..

19 hours ago
 Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defen ..

Russian Troops Break Through Aidar Battalion Defenses in Donetsk Region - Defens ..

20 hours ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership results

Football: Scottish Premiership results

20 hours ago
 Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six ..

Padovani the hero as Italy upset Wales to end Six Nations losing streak

20 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>