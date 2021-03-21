Shiffrin leads season-closing giant slalom

Lenzerheide, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin led the times after Sunday's season-closing World Cup giant slalom first run at Lenzerheide.

The American topped the time sheets by 0.10sec from Meta Hrovat and Marta Bassino.

Petra Vlhova, who wrapped up the overall title 24 hours earlier, was placed 10th at 1.83sec.

The second run is scheduled for 1100 GMT.