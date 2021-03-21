UrduPoint.com
Shiffrin Leads Season-closing Giant Slalom

Faizan Hashmi 42 seconds ago Sun 21st March 2021 | 03:00 PM

Lenzerheide, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin led the times after Sunday's season-closing World Cup giant slalom first run at Lenzerheide.

The American topped the time sheets by 0.10sec from Meta Hrovat and Marta Bassino.

Petra Vlhova, who wrapped up the overall title 24 hours earlier, was placed 10th at 1.83sec.

The second run is scheduled for 1100 GMT.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

