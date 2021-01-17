UrduPoint.com
Shiffrin Loses Flow As Bassino Bags World Cup Double

Sun 17th January 2021

Shiffrin loses flow as Bassino bags World Cup double

Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Italy's Marta Bassino won her second World Cup giant slalom of the weekend with a thundering second run after Mikaela Shiffrin slumped from top spot on the first outing to a disappointing sixth.

Switzerland's Michelle Gisin was second at 0.66sec in the Slovenian resort of Kranjska Gora and home hope Meta Hrovat was third at 0.73sec, while reigning Olympic champion Shiffrin of the US ended 1.27sec off the pace.

Bassino won Saturday's giant slalom and now has four World Cup wins in the discipline this season.

In poor light and in freezing conditions the 25-year-old Shif frin held her lea d over the first section of the second run but lost her rhythmn after taking a gate wide.

"Today I just wanted to ski," the American said when leaving the course.

"I changed my mindset and my attitude coming into today and just wanted the feeling of a few good turns again.

I felt that first run today and that's something positive to take away." Shiffrin's team said had failed to find her flow after winning last time out.

"After a tough day yesterday, @MikaelaShiffrin made more than a few good turns, with the fastest first run... but struggled to find the flow second run and ended up sixth on the day," the US Ski team tweeted.

The three-time overall World Cup winner claimed a 68th World Cup win last Tuesday in the slalom at Flachau, Austria.

The triumph moved her ahead of Austria's Marcel Hirscher into stand-alone third on the all-time Word Cup winners' list, but it also marked a return to form after a fallow stretch.

Shiffrin had a difficult 2020 which was marked by the sudden death of her father last February and she finished the year without a single slalom win.

