Shiffrin Misses Chance To Equal All-time Record

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Shiffrin misses chance to equal all-time record

Spindleruv Mlýn, Czech Republic, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin missed out on the chance to equal the all-time record for World Cup wins when she finished 0.06 seconds behind Lena Duerr in Sunday's slalom in Spindleruv Mlyn.

The American won Saturday's first slalom at the Czech ski resort to move to 85 career wins, just one shy of Ingemar Stenmark's overall record of 86.

And the 27-year-old was quickest on the opening run as she flew down the course in 44.66secs which was 0.67s quicker than second-placed Duerr.

The German, however, responded with a sizzling second run of 45.58s, 0.05s behind Franziska Gritsch on the run, for a combined time of 1min 30.91.

Shiffrin was last out of the gate and struggled for rhythm as she came down in 46.31s, an overall time of 1min 30.97sec.

Croatian teenager Zrinka Ljutic picked up third place after two good runs, which left her 0.49sec behind Duerr.

