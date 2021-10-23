UrduPoint.com

Shiffrin Opens World Cup Season With Giant Slalom Victory

Sat 23rd October 2021

Sölden, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin delivered a dazzling second run in the giant slalom on Saturday to take the ski World Cup season opener on the Soelden glacier.

The American edged Swiss first-run leader Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.16sec for a 70th World Cup victory.

Slovakian Petra Vlhova was a distant third 1.3sec back.

