Shiffrin opens World Cup season with giant slalom victory

Sölden, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin delivered a dazzling second run in the giant slalom on Saturday to take the ski World Cup season opener on the Soelden glacier.

The American edged Swiss first-run leader Lara Gut-Behrami by 0.16sec for a 70th World Cup victory.

Slovakian Petra Vlhova was a distant third 1.3sec back.