Shiffrin rebounds in Olympic super-G to banish demons

Yanqing, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin admitted Friday to having had a recurring nightmare about bombing out of the Olympic super-G five gates into the race, just as she had done in her two opening events.

But the 26-year-old American landed a ninth place after an emotionally draining week following two botched events that left her questioning her inner strength.

Shiffrin had come into the Beijing Games as one of the most recognisable faces in winter sports, already a two-time Olympic gold medallist, a star on the World Cup circuit and a four-time world slalom champion.

But the 26-year-old, her own harshest critic, had a disastrous start in her quest for a third gold, skiing out of the both the giant slalom and slalom early in the race.

They were two remarkable outcomes from a woman who has won 73 World Cup races. Only now-retired teammate Lindsey Vonn has won more in female racing.

In fact the last time Shiffrin failed to finish two consecutive technical events dates back to December 2011 when she was a fresh-faced 16-year-old in her inaugural World Cup season.

"There's been a lot of disappointment over the last week," Shiffrin acknowledged after the super-G won by Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami.

"There's a lot of emotions. It wasn't really easy to reset and know if I was up for the challenge today.

"But coming back out and getting the chance to race again was just the perfect thing to do, actually." Shiffrin, who has more than one million followers on Instagram, said she fully accepted bearing the weight of expectation coming into these Games, not just from herself but also a demanding public used to success.

"A lot of athletes have said before that pressure's a privilege, and it truly is, to be in the position that I come to the Olympics and I'm a contender, and actually expected to medal in multiple events.

"That's spectacular!" she explained. "But it's an enormous letdown when it doesn't happen.

"I can go back and say I've won medals before in my career and that's wonderful, but it doesn't take away any hurt or disappointment from these races."Acknowledging failure, and also deciding not to walk away and hide but get back out there on skis, were essential, Shiffrin said.

"Failure is a scary word, and disappointment, all the negative words, because we're supposed to be kind to ourselves. And that's OK," she said.