Shiffrin Seals Hat-trick To Reach 80 Career Wins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 01:20 AM

Semmering, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2022 ) :Mikaela Shiffrin clinched a hat-trick of World Cup wins in Semmering on Thursday taking her tally to 80 World Cup wins as the American stormed through the 60-gate course fastest on both slalom runs.

The 27-year-old Coloradan's win leaves her just two short of the women's record of 82 victories set by compatriot Lindsey Vonn, and six off Ingmar Stenmark's all-time record.

"I don't know what to say about the 80 thing yet. But it was a bit wild.

" "I hope they all had a nice time watching, they were all cheering," Shiffren noted as she pipped compatriot Paula Moltzan into second place.

"Paula had a ripping run and it's special to share this with her," Shiffren said after also winning the two giant slalom races held over the last two days.

She now leads Petra Vlhova in the overall rankings with 875 points to the Slovenian's 506 with Italian Sofia Goggia on 470.

In the slalom rankings Shiffren also leads with 425pts to Wendy Holdener's 370.

